You can see why Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is planning to spend more time at his beautiful Mallorca home when he leave Anfield later this year. His Santa Ponsa home is being extensively refurbished at the moment but it is certainly a beautiful house even before the modernisation work. Klopp bought the house two years ago and when he visits the island he stay at a hotel while building work is underway.

There has been speculation that Klopp will be living almost full time on the island when he leaves Liverpool. He is certainly very much at home in Santa Ponsa, playing padel at the nearby Mallorca Country Club.

When he bought his Mallorca home he said jokingly that he would love to coach Real Mallorca football club. The first division club said that they were honoured but were happy with their present manager!

This week Klopp hit another milestone as Liverpool manager, overtaking the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger in the process. The Reds boss watched on as his team took Chelsea apart to seal a 4-1 victory at Anfield on Wednesday night, consolidating their place at the top of the table.

It was a landmark night for Klopp, who recorded the 200th Premier League win of his Liverpool career, reaching the figure in just 318 games.

That makes him the second-fastest manager to rack up a double century of victories in the competition’s history, sitting behind only Pep Guardiola on 269. All photos: Minkner & Bonitz - M&B Immobilien Mallorca.