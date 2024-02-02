You can see why Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is planning to spend more time at his beautiful Mallorca home when he leave Anfield later this year. His Santa Ponsa home is being extensively refurbished at the moment but it is certainly a beautiful house even before the modernisation work. Klopp bought the house two years ago and when he visits the island he stay at a hotel while building work is underway.
Inside Jurgen Klopp's Mallorca home
German football manager is set to spend more time on the island after he leaves Liverpool
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.