A good deal of publicity was given recently to the case of the Palma police officer who was renting out storage units as living accommodation. An advert that has appeared on Facebook indicates that he is not the only person to have been offering illegal, substandard places to live in and to have been taking advantage of a desperate housing situation.

Storage rooms in basements at a property in Son Gotleu have been converted into accommodation. The rent is 485 euros per month for 23 square metres. These are rooms intended to store the likes of bikes or furniture.

The owner of the property has seemingly carried out illegal work in making connections to sewage and water pipes. The situation is so unsanitary that worms can be seen on the stairs. A neighbour has been gathering evidence and has reported the matter to Palma town hall's urban planning department and to the Emaya municipal services agency. "They do nothing."

The neighbour adds that these converted rooms are attracting undesirables. There have been thefts and one of the rooms is used for prostitution. "We've had strange people coming and going."