Provisional data for January 1, 2024, show that the population of the Balearics grew by 21,581 last year. The total population stands at 1,231,487.

Of the 21,000-plus, only 3,339 were born in Spain. The 85% from other countries are dominated by people from Argentina (3,950), Colombia (6,720) and Morocco (3,330).

The data were published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday. Given the provisional nature, the INE has therefore yet to give a complete breakdown of new arrivals. There are only figures for the three main countries and none, for example, for Germany or the UK.

The INE also hasn't specified the updated population in Mallorca - it was 940,332 on January 1, 2023 - or the populations of municipalities.

The foreign-born population (337,948), as of the first of January, equates to 27.4%, the highest percentage in Spain.

To give a feel of population growth - on January 1, 2004, the population of the Balearics was 912,964, 139,727 of whom were foreign born (15.3%).