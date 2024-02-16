Provisional data for January 1, 2024, show that the population of the Balearics grew by 21,581 last year. The total population stands at 1,231,487.
85% of new residents of the Balearics in 2023 were foreigners
Colombia supplied the largest number of new foreign residents
