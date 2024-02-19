More than 250 tractors have descended on the centre of Palma in protest against the crisis in the primary sector, displaying slogans such as “payesía o muerte” (farm or die).

The hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Mallorca have gathered at Avenida Mexico de Palma, from where they have departed, around 11.50 am in rows of two, towards the city centre along Calle Manacor, Manacor, Las Avenidas, Via Roma, Paseo Mallorca and Avenida Jaume III.

The intention is to concentrate at around 12.30 p.m. on Paseo del Borne, in front of the Government Delegation, where they will present their demands to the delegate Alfonso Rodríguez.

The tractors have arrived at the meeting point sounding their horns and carrying banners in favour of local produce or rejecting EU policies with slogans such as “not even cabbages from Brussels”.

On their banners, the peasants have slogans such as “without agriculture, you can’t eat” and that “the countryside is not dying, they are killing it”.

In terms of EU policy, they are calling for a moratorium on the introduction of the digital passbook because it is “unbearable bureaucracy” and are protesting against “unfair competition” from countries outside the EU that do not comply with regulations on animal welfare, food safety and waste, which “increase production costs”.

From 09.30 hours, the participating tractors gathered in Inca, Campos, Vilafranca de Bonany, Ariany, Santa Maria and sa Casa Blanca to head towards Palma’s Llevant industrial estate, guarded by the Guardia Civil, along secondary roads, such as the old roads of Inca and Manacor. On entering Palma, the local police took control of the march.

According to the organisers, there are over 250 tractors in the capital from the different concentrations of Inca (60), Campos (30), Santa Maria (15), Ses Torres (25) Es cruce (47) Santa Eugènia (14), Son Sureda (7), Llucmajor (10), Sa Casa Blanca (25) and Montuïri (25).

In response to the situtaion, the Palma Local Police and the EMT have announced traffic cuts and bus lines have been affected by the arrival and departure of the tractors, as they are scheduled to leave the city along the Paseo Marítimo towards the Llevant industrial estate.

Farmers say demanding rules imposed on them by the EU to protect the environment make them less competitive than peers in other regions, such as Latin America or non-EU Europe.

Spain’s Agriculture Ministry has announced it would distribute an extra 269 million euros in aid to nearly 140,000 farmers to help alleviate the impact of the long-running drought and the war in Ukraine.