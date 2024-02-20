Local travel agent Nicky Roberts tells her story of her battle with the airlines and fights to clear her company's name from contradictory headlines. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Local travel agent Nicky Roberts tells her story of her battle with the airlines as she fights to clear her company's name from contradictory headlines which have appeared in the media. In the video she is talking to Bulletin editor Jason Moore.