Guardia Civil are continuing to investigate the case of the elderly man who was found on Tuesday morning floating in the waters of s'Escollera, in the Bay of Palma. There are no apparent signs of violence, pointing to a natural death. However, it is strange that he did not have his wallet or mobile phone on him.

The victim is said to be a white male over 80 years old. One of the lines of investigation initially suggested that he could be a tourist who was walking on the rocks, although later this possibility lost strength due to the clothes he was wearing.

"We are waiting for a family member or relative to file a missing person's report in the next few hours to discover his identity," said a police spokesman.

The death occurred in the early hours of the morning and the bruises on the body were caused, most probably by the waves that threw him against the rocks. An autopsy is due to be carried out on the body on Wednesday morning to determine whether he drowned or fell into the sea already deceased.