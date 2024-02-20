Guardia Civil are continuing to investigate the case of the elderly man who was found on Tuesday morning floating in the waters of s'Escollera, in the Bay of Palma. There are no apparent signs of violence, pointing to a natural death. However, it is strange that he did not have his wallet or mobile phone on him.
Man found floating in Palma bay still unidentified
The victim is said to be a white male over 80 years old
