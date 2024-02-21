Calvia council has mounted a graffiti cleaning operation targeting key areas in preparation for the opening of the hotels before the start of the tourist season and the operation will continue throughout the year in residential areas.

Work has already been carried out in areas such as Son Ferrer or Cas Català, among others. Andrés Barceló, manager of Calvia 2000, explained “we are working on a planned agenda to reach as many areas and nuclei as possible in the coming months”.

The first steps been taken on Palmira beach in Paguera where walls have been repainted and graffiti has been removed by means of mechanical pressure cleaning. It has been a joint action by Calvia 2000, the Municipal Brigade and the Maintenance Department at the request of the Hotel Association of Paguera.

Barceló says that “after a visit with the hoteliers, we decided to act”.

Barceló stressed the importance of combating the incivility of graffiti and that the removal of which is covered by the taxpayer, “so it is the citizens who end up paying for the vandalism of others.”

For this reason he has called on the general public to report acts of vandalism.