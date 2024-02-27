It has emerged that the 40-year-old man who was arrested after assaulting the Capdepera police tutor at a secondary school also threatened to kill a teacher.

The incident occurred last Thursday. The parent went to the school after learning that his daughter was going to be expelled. There was "an exchange of words" with the police tutor and he punched the officer.

A teacher who tried to calm the man down was the same teacher who was in charge of notifying the girl's expulsion. According to witnesses, when he realised this, he threatened to kill her.

The Guardia Civil were called to the school and it was they who arrested the man, who is apparently known to police for having squatted in various properties in Capdepera.

* Police tutors are officers with local police forces who are assigned to liaise with schools, students, families and organisations such as social services