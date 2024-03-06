It may be a little early, but the sun is shinning, the weather is mild and the superyachts are already starting to pop up off Mallorca.

The M/Y Ventum Maris was moored up off Puerto Portals and she belongs to Dario Ferrari, the founder and owner of Intercos who has a net worth of an estimated $800 million and is considered one of the top 50 most influential people in the world of beauty.

According to SuperYachtFan, Intercos is worth more than $1.7 billion. (The family owns the majority of shares, but not all).

The 64.7m/212’3” motor yacht Ventum Maris offers flexible accommodation for up to 12 guests in 7 cabins and features interior styling by British designer Winch Design.

Offering a wealth of social and dining options, as well as a highly attentive crew, luxury charters aboard motor yacht Ventum Maris are set to be truly magical whatever the destination. She is equipped with wheelchair accessibility, elevator and gym.

Built in 2011, Ventum Maris offers guest accommodation for up to 12 guests in 7 suites comprising a master suite, one VIP cabin, three double cabins and two twin cabins.

She is also capable of carrying up to 15 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht charter experience.