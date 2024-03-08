Remote working has taken on a new meaning thanks to Virgin Voyages and its cruise ships.
Inspired by Richard Branson’s belief and track record that brilliant work is best paired with a hearty dose of fun, he is welcoming Sailors on board Scarlet Lady for a full month to help them achieve that perfect work-life balance.
Cruise and work round the Balearics this summer
Virgin remote working offer
