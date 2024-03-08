Remote working has taken on a new meaning thanks to Virgin Voyages and its cruise ships.

Inspired by Richard Branson’s belief and track record that brilliant work is best paired with a hearty dose of fun, he is welcoming Sailors on board Scarlet Lady for a full month to help them achieve that perfect work-life balance.

Take a holiday away from your monotonous work from home set up and start taking calls from your private balcony overlooking the Mediterranean sea.

With the fastest at-sea internet on the high seas in the biz, it’ll be a breeze hopping on your morning video meeting as you feel, well, the literal ocean breeze.

It’s time to swap your fake paradise video call background for the real thing.

The ‘Work from Helm’ offer for Scarlet Lady as it calls at European gems including Cannes, Civitavecchia (Rome), Ibiza, Palma and Ajaccio in Corsica.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat.

“I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things, it’s all just living.

“We want to give Sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships. Though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat!”