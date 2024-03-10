Julio Bruno is president of Grupo Lío, the company that has clubs in Ibiza, Mykonos, London and now Palma. A former director of Grupo Pachá, he was involved with Pachá's establishment of the first Lío in Ibiza.

Apart from nightlife, he has a hugely impressive CV which includes the British Media Awards' Business Leader of the Year - Commercial Media in 2021; he was CEO of the Time Out Group. He is the author of Passion to Lead: Advice for Inspirational Leaders and he takes being passionate as a compliment. In the UK, he says that people told him - "you're Spanish, you're very passionate". "It was almost like an insult. For me it was a merit. If you don't love what you do, you can be good but you will never be brilliant. Passion is what will get you out of mediocrity."

Lío Mallorca, which opened its doors for the first time on August 3 last year, will reopen for the season on May 23 and remain open until October 31. He explains that the aim is to be open all year. "I would like to open as a nightclub, without the cabaret show, certain days a week throughout the year. I believe there is a lack of night spaces in Palma. We are studying how to do this, as it is complex, especially with regard to personnel."

The club occupies the site where Tito's once was. Bruno observes: "Before Covid, for example, Tito's was open all year round. Many things have changed since then. People now go out mainly in Santa Catalina. We must re-educate them so that they can once again enjoy this wonderful area of the Paseo Marítimo, which is where they will enter Lío Mallorca."

"We are in an area that hosted a very famous nightclub for many years, namely Tito's, so we have something of its heritage. With Lío, the Paseo Marítimo area is being reinterpreted and we are seeking to take the club to another level, something we are already achieving and will do even more with time. We also have the people of Mallorca, who as a public are different from those of Ibiza, Mykonos or London. But in the end, what we all like is universal - quality food, having a good time and having a memorable night. That is Lío."