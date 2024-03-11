Several areas of Mallorca were left without electricity late on Sunday afternoon and late into the night, apparently, according to Endesa power company sources, due to the possible impact of an atmospheric discharge - a lightning strike is thought to have been the cause - which affected the network for about an hour in some of the affected towns and municipalities, and the fault may even have been felt in some parts of Palma.
Mallorca hit by power blackout
Lightning strike blamed
