Several areas of Mallorca were left without electricity late on Sunday afternoon and late into the night, apparently, according to Endesa power company sources, due to the possible impact of an atmospheric discharge - a lightning strike is thought to have been the cause - which affected the network for about an hour in some of the affected towns and municipalities, and the fault may even have been felt in some parts of Palma.

Residents of Lloseta, Santa Eugenia, Andratx and Inca were reportedly affected by this incident which, according to Endesa, has now been completely rectified after receiving instructions from Red Eléctrica to restore power to the grid.

After 21:45 hours on Sunday, almost all of those affected had already regained service and power. The company is not aware that this incident is due to a fault, although the fact that several lines have been affected by this loss of voltage has been noted.