At least 13 people have been injured, three of them seriously and one very seriously, after an accident involving a coach carrying “Imserso” pensioners on holiday along the road from Sant Llorenç to Son Servera in Mallorca.

The coach apparently careered off the road and fell from a height of two metres.

The accident occurred at 10:00 a.m. this morning (Monday).

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers.

Firefighters from the Manacor and Arta fire stations have been deployed to the scene along with the Guardia Civil and other units from the emergency services.

The Balearic president, Marga Prohens, has assured that the autonomous government is keeping an eye on what has happened and the conditions of the injured.

“All emergency services and protocols have been deployed to attend to the victims and their families,” she wrote in a message published on the social network X.