He is probably one of the biggest chefs on social media and now Salt Bae is opening an enormous leisure complex in Ibiza. A massive building is being constructed in the heart of Ibiza town which will consists of 51 luxury apartments and four restaurants. As Salt Bae says: it is one of his biggest projects to date. Construction work is already underway.
Chef Salt Bae´s biggest project to date in the Balearics
Plans mega leisure complex
