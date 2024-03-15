Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested in June of last year in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members - he is now facing a possible 20-year jail sentence.

According to the NCA, the gang supplied handguns and sub-machine guns to criminal organisations.

During the National Crime Agency’s investigation in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, several members of the gang were arrested for arms and drug trafficking - numerous small arms, sub-machine guns and a large quantity of ammunition were seized.

The weapons supply group had grown so important, that in just one order it received from a criminal customer, it was asked for 14 guns.

Once the NCA investigation was completed and all the necessary evidence against the fugitive was gathered, he fled to Dubai, where he continued to live his high lifestyle and run the gang’s operations.

After a lengthy investigation, the NCA learnt that the fugitive had recently travelled to Mallorca to secretly meet with his family, so British police tipped off the National Police Fugitive Locator Unit which mounted an investigation and tracked the suspect down on the island.

And sources have confirmed to The Irish Mirror that British authorities have already been given the go-ahead to slap Byrne with firearms offences that carry a sentence of up to 10 years - along with more charges such as conspiracy to pervert the course of justice – which can carry a jail term of up to seven years and possessing firearms with intent to endanger life.

Sentencing guidelines for that offence in the UK are up to 22 years.