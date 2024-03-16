According to the Palma Fire Department, the fire broke out at 05.50 in a chimney in a room of the Palma Riad hotel, in Sant Jaume de ‘Ciutat’ street.
Firefighters from the Sa Teulera and Magdalena Rigo fire stations rushed to the scene.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
By the time the fire brigade arrived, the hotel staff had already evacuated all the guests.
However, the hotel will remain closed as a precautionary measure at least until next Monday, when the fire brigade, together with municipal technicians, will assess the structure of the establishment.
