A fire in the early hours of this Saturday morning, apparently in a chimney in a room of a central hotel in Palma led to its evacuation.

According to the Palma Fire Department, the fire broke out at 05.50 in a chimney in a room of the Palma Riad hotel, in Sant Jaume de ‘Ciutat’ street.

Firefighters from the Sa Teulera and Magdalena Rigo fire stations rushed to the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

By the time the fire brigade arrived, the hotel staff had already evacuated all the guests.

However, the hotel will remain closed as a precautionary measure at least until next Monday, when the fire brigade, together with municipal technicians, will assess the structure of the establishment.