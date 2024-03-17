"We are all tourists at some point; we all like to learn about the places we visit and also how our taxes and fees are used," stated Josep Aloy, Director General of Tourism, as the deadline for submitting projects to be financed with the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS), also known as ecotax, closed on Friday. This call, amounting to 74.4 million, is part of the reprogramming and redistribution of projects under the 2023 Budget, the final one of the preceding Government.
Every tourist should know where their eco-tax goes
The Sustainable Tourism Tax was established in 2016, and up to 2019, project execution was reported
Also in News
- New entry system for British travellers to Spain to launch on October 6
- All Britons need to know about new travel visa and entry permit
- As Booking.com is hit with massive Spanish fine, Mallorca hotels ramp up direct sales
- Britons cashing in on day trips to Mallorca
- Not all Britons will be caught in new EU visa travel trap to Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.