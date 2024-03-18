Last Friday in Palma, the Guardia Civil arrested a member of crew on a cruise ship, who worked as an entertainer, who is accused of raping a British tourist on board the liner.

Members of the Guardia Civil were waited in the port for the ship to dock after receiving a tip-off from the ship’s security team.

After refusing to testify on Sunday, the Court of Instruction number 2 released the suspect.

The events reported by the 30-year-old woman allegedly took place on board the cruise ship after she and the 26-year-old Kenyan-born man had been dancing all night.

At one point, the suspect allegedly forced her to have sex.

Some time later, the woman, in a state of shock, alerted the ship’s captain, who in turn informed the Guardia Civil.

As soon as they docked in Palma, where the passengers were going to stay for a few days, the Guardia Civil arrested the suspect.

On Sunday, the man used his right not to testify before a Palma magistrate, who ordered his release.

The Guardia Civil said that the investigation remains open.