New ring road will ease traffic congestion in Palma.
Palma25/03/2024 14:24
The construction of the first phase of Palma’s second ring road will be carried out this term of office and it is scheduled to begin in two years’ time, at a cost of 110 million euros.
The president of the Council of Mallorca Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, made the announcement today (Monday) and stressed the need for this infrastructure, which had been “unfortunately halted due to the lack of will of the previous left-wing executive of this institution”.
