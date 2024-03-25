The construction of the first phase of Palma’s second ring road will be carried out this term of office and it is scheduled to begin in two years’ time, at a cost of 110 million euros.

The president of the Council of Mallorca Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, made the announcement today (Monday) and stressed the need for this infrastructure, which had been “unfortunately halted due to the lack of will of the previous left-wing executive of this institution”.

According to Galmés, the project represents “an important step” in terms of reducing traffic congestion and minimising the impact on the environment.

The project also includes the construction of new cycle lanes and park and ride facilities.

“Section 1 will be the only major infrastructure that we will promote this term of office. It will cost 110 million euros, a very significant amount that will make it essential to recover the 230 million euros - from the road agreement - that the central government stole from all Mallorcans,” said Galmés.

The island’s councillor for Territory, Mobility and Infrastructures, Fernando Rubio, explained that the works would take approximately a year and a half or two years to complete.

For the moment it has been approved, and now the drafting of the construction project is being put out to tender - five companies have already made bids with budgets of 1.4 million euros.

The future link will include an 845-metre-long tunnel with two lanes in each direction.

It also has direct access links to the industrial and commercial estates.