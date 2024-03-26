Pirates Adventure, Katmandú Park, the Mallorca Live Festival, the Cursach Group - representatives from these and other businesses in Magalluf gathered on Monday for a press conference at which they were "all united and with the same objective that would have been impossible years ago".

The objective, that of hotels, nightlife, beach clubs, restaurants and Calvia town hall, is to lengthen the season and to therefore tackle the age-old problem of tourism seasonality.

Calvia's mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, expressed his satisfaction with the ever earlier start to the season in Magalluf. "We are on the right path." The tourism councillor, Elisa Monserrat, pointed to an early Easter and "above all, the good tourist prospects for this year".

For the end of March, roughly 70% of hotels will be open. Mauricio Carballeda, managing director of Katmandú Park and the president of the Palmanova-Magalluf Hoteliers Association, said: "A good season is expected, at least as good as the previous one." But he did offer a warning. "Let's hope that the increase in the price of flights does not make tourists decide to spend less and negatively affect Magalluf's complementary offer (bars, nightlife, etc)."

The investment made by the complementary offer as well as by hotels was emphasised, all with the aim of providing "better quality services". And one business in the complementary sector, BCM, part of the Cursach Group, presented its 2024 programme, which will start on Wednesday (March 27).

With the goal of attracting "quality young tourism", the CEO of the Cursach Group, Miguel Pérez-Marsá, said: "The group is making a clear commitment to Calvia. We want to contribute to putting Magalluf on the map of quality nightlife. For this reason, we have two important developments in 2024 - we are extending the season and we have prepared a programme to attract residents and tourists from all over the island to Magalluf."

He added: "We are very pleased that businesses are coming together to reinforce the image of an attractive and safe Magalluf. We are striving to offer quality products that encourage young tourists to choose us as a destination for their holidays."