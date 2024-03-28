Palma is anticipating a bustling maritime influx as 51 cruise ships this April, carrying approximately 100,000 tourists, marking a notable increase of 24.39 percent compared to the same month last year. This surge reflects the ongoing reorganisation efforts in the third year of collaboration between the Government and shipping companies. These planned stopovers, forecast by the Balearic Port Authority (APB), mark the beginning of the tourist season.
