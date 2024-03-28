Palma is anticipating a bustling maritime influx as 51 cruise ships this April, carrying approximately 100,000 tourists, marking a notable increase of 24.39 percent compared to the same month last year. This surge reflects the ongoing reorganisation efforts in the third year of collaboration between the Government and shipping companies. These planned stopovers, forecast by the Balearic Port Authority (APB), mark the beginning of the tourist season.

Noteworthy among these visits are ships facilitating air connections between Mallorca, Great Britain, and Germany, serving as departure and arrival points for passengers. Conversely, there are sporadic visits from other vessels.

Within this category, TUI's operations showcase a near balance between British and German divisions, each accounting for six and seven visits, respectively, courtesy of cruise ships like Marella and Mein Schiff. Additionally, Aida Cruises contributes four more visits. Notably, there's been a surge in super-luxury cruise ships, drawing inspiration from mega-yachts, including Evrima, the new Emerald twins, Scenic Eclipse, Le Champlain, and the World Navigator.

MSC emerges prominently among generalist cruise lines with nine visits, three coinciding on the same day, followed by P&O/Princess with three visits and Costa Cruceros.

Not to be overlooked are large tourist sailing ships such as Wind Spirit, Star Flyer, and the historic Sea Cloud, representing a niche yet significant sector catering to adventure enthusiasts seeking the romance of sailing. Regarding passenger nationalities, British and Germans dominate, trailed by Italians and an international mix reflecting diverse origins.