The National Police has reinforced security in the Balearics by deploying extra police officers from several different forces from the mainland to the islands as part of ‘Operation Easter Week’.
According to a press release issued by the Balearic Police Headquarters today (Friday), the aim is to prevent criminals targeting tourists.
Easter security ring of steel in Mallorca
Extra National Police on the beat
The National Police has reinforced security in the Balearics by deploying extra police officers from several different forces from the mainland to the islands as part of ‘Operation Easter Week’.
Also in News
- Important information for British travellers arriving at Palma airport from April
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
- Former England, Newcastle and Liverpool star a winner in Mallorca
- Rafa Nadal expands his property empire
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.