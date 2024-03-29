The National Police has reinforced security in the Balearics by deploying extra police officers from several different forces from the mainland to the islands as part of ‘Operation Easter Week’.

According to a press release issued by the Balearic Police Headquarters today (Friday), the aim is to prevent criminals targeting tourists.

The police presence has been increased in various parts of Palma such as the Playa de Palma, Son Sant Joan airport and the city centre.

The operation began in mid-March and is made up of officers from the Provincial Public Safety Brigade, in addition to the Judicial Police group from the police stations of Playa de Palma, Centre and West, with the collaboration of Palma Local Police.

The UIP reinforcement units, the Mobile Transport Police Brigade, the Canine Unit and a contingent of plainclothes officers have also been added to the operation.

The Mobile Brigade will focus on transport, both on the ferries to and from the mainland and between islands, as well as trains, metro and bus stations that connect Palma with the rest of the island.

The police will also support the airports and the border force, as well as the control of marinas.