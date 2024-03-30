The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, has almost reached an agreement with the rest of the parties for the naming of Princess Leonor de Borbón as an adopted daughter of Mallorca on the occasion of the Awards, Honours and Distinctions to be granted by the island institution this year 2024.

This distinction is to be made on the occasion of the celebration of the Diada de Mallorca (Mallorca Day), which has been moved to September 12.

The reason for awarding the Princess to the eldest daughter of the King and Queen of Spain is, as Vox pointed out when the candidacy was announced at the end of last year, the Princess’s passion for Mallorca.

She has visited the island on numerous occasions, both as a child on holiday with members of the royal family and as heir to the Spanish throne.

In May of last year, Leonor, the Princess of Asturias, graduated from the UWC Atlantic College in Glamorgan, having successfully completed her International Baccalaureate studies.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía travelled to Wales for the graduation ceremony.

When presenting her with the diploma, Princess Leonor’s tutor highlighted her “love for deep conversations” and her “resolute passion for learning, understanding others and exploring different perspectives”.

“We will miss your sense of humour.”

She began her studies in 2021 at the boarding school, which is located in a 12th-century castle and has students from all over the world.

Her sister, the Infanta Sofía has followed in her footsteps and is now studying at the school for her Baccalaureate studies, while Princess Leonor is on military training at the General Academy in Zaragoza.

She will spend three years with the army, navy and air force, following in the footsteps of the King.