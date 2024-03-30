The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, has almost reached an agreement with the rest of the parties for the naming of Princess Leonor de Borbón as an adopted daughter of Mallorca on the occasion of the Awards, Honours and Distinctions to be granted by the island institution this year 2024.
Princess who studied in Wales to become an adoptive daughter of Mallorca
Heir to the Spanish throne carrying out military service
