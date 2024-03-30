The Spanish government does not envisage Mahon in Menorca becoming a NATO naval headquarters, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement today, Saturday.
Left-wing Podemos party leaders, such as its secretary general, Ione Belarra, and its political secretary and candidate for the European elections, Irene Montero, have expressed their opposition to Mahon becoming NATO’s third naval headquarters in Spain, along with Rota and Cartagena, as has the Més per Menorca party.
Spain rejects Balearics becoming NATO naval headquarters
Ministry of Defence rules out Menorca being new base
