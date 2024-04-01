One person has died and six others are being treated for hypothermia after a boat capsized on Sunday in Menorca.

According to the SAMU 061 emergency service, the incident occurred at around 13.15 hours on Sunday in the area of Cala Sa Mesquida.

The Palma air sea rescue service deployed the Antares search and rescue vessel and the helimer 220, which airlifted five people to the heli-pad of the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahon.

SAMU 061 sent an advanced life support ambulance (ALS) and a basic life support ambulance (BLS) to the helipad to provide immediate medical care.

Afterwards, the ALS unit was sent to the Port of Mahon to attend to two other people from the same incident, who were evacuated by sea by a private boat. Both people were also taken to the Mateu Orfila Hospital.

The victims were aged between 11 and 60 and an investigation into what happened is being carried out.

Sea conditions have been extremely rough over the Easter break and it has also been very windy across the Balearics.