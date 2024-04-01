Object was most likely a satellite from the Starlink network of the multibillionaire owner of Tesla, Elon Musk | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/04/2024 12:31
A full investigation has been opened by The Fireball and Meteor Research Network (SPMN), of the Spanish Supreme Council for Scientific Investigations (CSIC) into an object which, according to various reports and video footage, left France on Friday, and then flew over Girona and Barcelona before ditching in the sea between Mallorca and Menorca at around midnight.
