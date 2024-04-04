A leading football agent, Fali Ramadani, is under investigation for an alleged fraud in respect of the purchase of a luxury villa in Calvia. He is said to have defrauded the Spanish treasury of 12 million euros by not declaring the funds that allowed him to purchase the villa. This was through a company in Malta.
Top football agent investigated for alleged Mallorca villa purchase fraud
A request to move the investigation to Palma has been turned down
