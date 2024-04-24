British holidaymakers to Spain have been warned over a new street rule that could see them hit with huge 'on the spot' fines of up to three thousand euros if they choose to enjoy a drink on the streets during their visit to the popular hotspots.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement: "You cannot drink alcohol in the street in some areas of Spain (including the Balearics). You can be given an on-the-spot fine." The Law on Drug Addiction and Other Addictive Behaviours, the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages on Madrid's streets is strictly off-limits.

There are exceptions to this, however, such as in outdoor cafés and bars and places offering seating by the doors of establishments. Official fiestas regulated by city authorities also allow the presence of drinks.

Failing to follow these rules can result in fines running up to €3,000, as stated on the Spanish governments official site. Regardless of where you're drinking, anyone under 18 is not permitted to purchase, receive or consume alcohol. 18 is the minimum legal drinking age in Spain.

Local laws limit the sale and availability of alcohol in areas of some resorts on the islands of Mallorca, Magaluf (Calvia), Playa de Palma, Ibiza and San Antonio (San Antoni de Portmany), too.