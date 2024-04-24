British holidaymakers to Spain have been warned over a new street rule that could see them hit with huge 'on the spot' fines of up to three thousand euros if they choose to enjoy a drink on the streets during their visit to the popular hotspots.
Don't drink alcohol on the streets, you could be hit with big fine in Spain
A cash penalty of up to 3,000 euros
