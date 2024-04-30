Mallorca is moving into a whole new luxury market.
The new owners of the Hotel Formentor, the Four Seasons Group with Microsoft boss Bill Gates being one of their chief shareholders, will not only be launching a luxury yacht which will cruise the Mediterranean with Palma expected to be one of its port-of-calls, but it is also going to be offering its own Airbus A321neoLR for charter.
Mallorca takes off to new heights of super luxury
Four Seasons private Airbus will fly you to the new Hotel Formentor
Mallorca is moving into a whole new luxury market.
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Spanish pensioners stuck at Palma Airport for fourteen hours
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.