Mallorca is moving into a whole new luxury market.

The new owners of the Hotel Formentor, the Four Seasons Group with Microsoft boss Bill Gates being one of their chief shareholders, will not only be launching a luxury yacht which will cruise the Mediterranean with Palma expected to be one of its port-of-calls, but it is also going to be offering its own Airbus A321neoLR for charter.

It’s not cheap however: It costs $115,000 a day and seats up to 48 people.

The A321neoLR has a maximum range of 4,600 miles - enough to fly from New York to mainland Europe.

Since launching the industry-first Private Jet experience in 2015, Four Seasons has transported hundreds of guests to fascinating destinations around the world and opened doors to exclusive, often life-changing experiences.

Now it is taking the in-flight experience to even greater heights with a new, custom-outfitted Airbus A321LRneo, operated by Titan Airways Limited.

Four Seasons states: “The new Jet extends the comfort and style of our hotels up into the sky like never before. Every aspect of the reimagined aircraft has been strategically designed with premium, handcrafted finishes and intuitive functionality in mind. With the widest and tallest cabin in its class, there’s more room to socialize, dine and relax at your leisure.”