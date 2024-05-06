The infamous Mallorcan drug trafficker Pablo Campos Maya ‘El Pablo’ now faces a series of fines for breaking urban planning rules.

Palma council inspectors and the Guardia Civil’s Central Operative Unit (UCO) have recently inspected the palace the drugs dealer lived in and expanded and have found a number of illegal additions to the property.

According to sources close to the case to the Bulletin’s stalemate paper Ultima Hora, the council technicians detected numerous urban planning infractions inside the property.

Pablo Campos Maya has enjoyed total impunity for decades.

In addition to trafficking drugs he managed to build a fortress.

Now, town planning officials have issued fines of more than 300,000 euros and orders to demolish completely illegal buildings.

In addition, the tunnel of more than 30 metres dug underground to provide escape routes in the event of being raided by the police will also have to be completely closed off.

Investigators estimate that Pablo Campos Maya has joined together ten houses to build himself a mansion.

It has a swimming pool five metres wide by twenty metres long and they have installed a lift, despite the fact that there are only two floors - all protected by CCTV cameras.

The drug trafficker’s palace is more than 1,000 square metres in size and there are also metal drums apparently ready in case cash and drugs have to be burnt in a hurry.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the identity of some workers from public and private companies who may have helped the gypsy clan to build the tunnel and the water pipes.