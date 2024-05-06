The infamous Mallorcan drug trafficker Pablo Campos Maya ‘El Pablo’ now faces a series of fines for breaking urban planning rules.
Palma council inspectors and the Guardia Civil’s Central Operative Unit (UCO) have recently inspected the palace the drugs dealer lived in and expanded and have found a number of illegal additions to the property.
