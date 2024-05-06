In the past British holiday makers to Mallorca and the rest of Spain have been warned about certain driving laws which prohibits anything that prevents safe driving such as wearing inappropriate clothes or footwear and if drivers are caught they could be hit with a 200 euro fine.

Now, in the wake of a new law passed in January, drivers in Spain have been warned that they must indicate when taking on manoeuvres such as changing lanes, turning or exiting roundabouts.

The Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic insists it is a ‘critical component of road safety’ so that other road users are aware of any manoeuvres you are about to do.

Failing to properly indicate could see holiday makers slapped with a €200, or £170, fine as law enforcement officers get tough on offenders.

Not only that, but being too slow to use your indicators before changing direction could land tourists with a minimum €80, or £68, fine.

Also, if you are coming to Mallorca this summer, don’t forget that you could be hit with a £500 fine for walking around the streets in just your swimming shorts or a bikini.

So, if you are off the beach and in town, keep your shirt on and don’t get shirty with the local police.

You are not supposed to drink alcohol in public places and you will also be faced with a hefty fine if you decide to leap off your balcony into the swimming pool.

Also, while there are beaches on which smoking is prohibited, don’t stuff your fag butts into the sand.

Apart from damaging the environment, it is highly disrespectful for other sunbathers.