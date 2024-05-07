A 24-year-old German tourist died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling from a height of 12 metres at a hotel in the Playa de Palma.

Minutes before the incident, he entered the establishment, apparently drunk and wearing neither shoes nor trousers just hours after having arrived on the island.

The fatal incident, the first of the season of this kind, took place at around 4 a.m. in a hotel in calle Muntaner.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene where he was found lying motionless on the ground having fallen from the roof.

The victim, according to sources close to the case, had arrived on the island that same day to spend a few days’ holiday in the s’Arenal area.

Despite the attempts of medics to resuscitate him, the serious injuries suffered caused his death almost immediately.

A full investigation has been opened.

The British government has repeated its warning against dangerous behaviour. "There have been a number of serious accidents, some fatal, involving British nationals falling from height, including from balconies.

"Do not take unnecessary risks around balconies or other high places, particularly if you’re under the influence of drink or drugs. If you are staying in a room with a balcony, follow the safety advice at the hotel or apartment, and watch out for friends who may be at risk.

"In some regions you may be fined or evicted from your hotel if you are found to be behaving irresponsibly around balconies. Your travel insurance may not cover you for incidents that take place on a balcony or if you were under the influence of drink or drugs when the incident happened."