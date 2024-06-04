The Mallorca beach protest in pictures by P. Pellicer
Jason MoorePalma04/06/2024 13:00
TW
10

A warning to the Mallorca tourist industry; the anti-tourism protests are putting tourists off from coming on holiday to the island. A poll on our website, launched on Monday evening and online for 12 hours, suggest that 43.15 percent of those who voted are thinking twice about booking a holiday to Mallorca following protests over mass tourism and the lack of affordable housing.

So far 577 people have voted and the majority (57 percent), (thankfully) said that despite the protests they still would be coming on holiday to the island. But it appears that the demonstrations are having an impact which will cause concern to tourism bosses.

Our survey in the Daily Mail.

More protests are being planned at the moment but the local authorities are quick to point out that tourists are more than welcome. However, they do say that there is a need to limit the number of tourists as a result of overcrowding.

There is concern within the local tourist industry that the demonstrators are "playing with fire" and they have been warned "be careful what you wish for." A drop in tourism will hit the local economy as much of the island´s wealth comes from tourism.

Britain is the second tourist market for Mallorca after the Germans. Some resorts have reported that there are "unusually quiet" this year for the time of the year.

Photo gallery

The Mallorca beach protest in pictures by P. Pellicer

All pictures P. Pellicer

Photo gallery

Concern over "empty" Magalluf

Protest march through Palma.

Photo gallery

Palma protest against the housing emergency and tourist overcrowding

Thousands of people from all over Mallorca have taken to the streets of Palma to protest against housing emergency and tourist overcrowding. Under the slogan 'Mallorca no es no ven' and organised by the Banc del Temps, the protest started at the Parc de ses Estacions and continued along the Avenidas. Photos: Pere Bota 

Poll

Have the tourism protests put you off from coming to Mallorca on holiday?

843 votes

0%
0%
See more polls