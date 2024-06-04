So far 577 people have voted and the majority (57 percent), (thankfully) said that despite the protests they still would be coming on holiday to the island. But it appears that the demonstrations are having an impact which will cause concern to tourism bosses.
More protests are being planned at the moment but the local authorities are quick to point out that tourists are more than welcome. However, they do say that there is a need to limit the number of tourists as a result of overcrowding.
There is concern within the local tourist industry that the demonstrators are "playing with fire" and they have been warned "be careful what you wish for." A drop in tourism will hit the local economy as much of the island´s wealth comes from tourism.
Britain is the second tourist market for Mallorca after the Germans. Some resorts have reported that there are "unusually quiet" this year for the time of the year.
Zoltan TeglasI have seen photos showing exactly these banners. Anyway, peace. Again, I do understand the locals their cause.
BogdanThe vast majority of people are not against tourists and the protests aren't aimed at tourists. That's just the gutter press trying to create a scandal.
Morgan WilliamsNo I wasn't referring to you, or anyone in particular.
The protesters would have achieved more if they were more vocal and started the protests right after '23 season, well, at least much earlier than in May 2024, anyway. Many people book their vacation well in advance, and cannot simply give up a few weeks before. As of me, now that I read more about the situation, as much as I would like to avoid contributing to the overcrowding and go with my family elsewhere, I am unable to, because TUI will not refund me just for giving up the travel. I am very sympathetic with the locals, but, as @Morgan Williams and others mentioned before, I think that protesters direct their anger in the wrong direction. There is no global conspiracy of tourists planning to overcrowd the island. Picking at tourists is not entirely fair. Majorca was for years (and still is) advertised as the perfect vacation destination. The protesters could have possibly achieved more if - instead of storming beaches - they stormed and overcrowded "the cabildo" buildings to get local politicians to start thinking about their voters instead of fights with other parties. I do not get the argument that the protests are not against tourists, but against excessive tourism. "Guiris go home" or "Your luxury our misery" (what luxury?) is a clear message and tells otherwise. It will be hard during this year's vacation to get rid of the guilty feeling these protests incited. I will try to choose my vacation destination better next year.
Zoltan TeglasI'm not one if them, if you're referring to me. I'm all in favour of easing any burdens that over-tourism causes. In a responsible way. But I do question how much of this is real, and how much is sensational. I think it's clear that certain areas are suffering, though it's not clear (and i haven't seen much evidence of it) that the vast majority of the island is suffering. In fact, in the past 5 years or so, many places on the island that were previously void of tourism benefit, are now (comfortably) benefitting from it. There's lots of evidence of that. But as even you have exhibited, to even suggest it means that one must be in favour of unlimited tourism growth. But that's not it at all. And .. what the protesters are protesting about actually isn't tourism. It's the cost of living vs. incomes. That's what they're really (and rightfully) angry about. They blame it on tourism, but that's not the cause of it. Unfortunately, there's no simple solution, no political party has a magic wand that will make it go away, and carelessly attacking tourism won't get them what they're looking for either, and very likely just make it worse. So, it's wise to think through what's needed, where the emphasis should be, and how to best manage it, before coming in with a bulldozer and causing reckless damage for misguided anger. There is no perfect solution, but making it worse won't solve it either. And Beachcomber... The only ones that have objected to ETIAS have been the Brits, which only account for a fraction of tourism here. And ETIAS doesn't even apply to the largest segment of tourism, so it won't likely have much impact, if any. And screaming "tourists not welcome" may have some impact, but I doubt it. And even if it does, it still won't solve what they're really angry about, and may even make it worse.
Add to the equation the new entry and exit system due in October (unless it’s postponed yet again) and you have the perfect recipe to discourage tourists and the local economy will nosedive putting loads of residents out of work.
For some reason there are people who think ever increasing numbers of tourists is a good thing. It might be good for the multi national hotel chains, but it's certainly not good for those of us who are stuck in traffic for hours, can't ever visit our favourite beaches, can't go to Palma centre etc. So if tourist numbers decrease by 10% for example, and get back to how they were about 10 years ago, it'll be a good thing. Especially if the 10% we lose are the lowlife German ultras and Illetas thugs who no one wants or needs.
So does that mean the protesters are winning.....
As an elite racing cyclist I come to Mallorca to train every April and October for a week. I don't do these events which close the public roads. I don't hire a vehicle. I am polite and considerate to the locals for providing me with a fantastic environment in which to better myself. I am also trying to learn Spanish. I shall be back again in October
"Putting off some tourists" That may be, it's a rather unscientific poll. My patch is pretty busy with tourists. About normal, maybe slightly increased. "Some resorts have reported that there are "unusually quiet" his year for the time of the year." I presume you're referring to the photo article recently published here about Magaluf. Hard to say what that's about, but another MDB article says British tourism is up 13%. So, are all those Brits not going to Magaluf anymore? Because of the protests? If so, where are they? they're still just as equally rare outside the usual British enclaves as ever... (?)