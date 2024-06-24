She has appeared on all the top magazine covers including Vogue, Elle, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, Playboy, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar. Her ex-husband is a rock legend so Rachel Hunter is accustomed to travelling the world and travelling light but there is one thing she never forgets...salt and vinegar crisps!

Last weekend she was on the island to attend a villa presentation in Son Vida by leading local real estate agent Marcel Remus. When I asked her "what do you always pack in your suitcase?" she replied...."you are never going to believe this, but salt and vinegar crisps, I love them." Obviously, salt and vinegar crisps must have some beauty benefits because she looks fantastic!

This was her first visit to Mallorca but she has been looking at the possibility of organising yoga retreats on the island. "Before I was invited to visit by Marcel I was already looking at Mallorca as a yoga venue. This island has everything," she said. Although it was her first visit her sister is a regular visitor as she is involved in the nautical industry. "My sister was always saying how wonderful the island is and now I have seen it for myself I can see she was right," she said.

Earlier this month she attended the wedding of her son, Liam, who is a hockey player, alongside her former husband, Sir Rod Stewart. "It was a fantastic occasion. We all had a wonderful time," he said. Liam and Nicole got engaged last year and got married in Croatia.

Rachel was expected to spend the weekend visiting some of the island beauty spots alongside Marcel Remus, who every year organises a gala celebrity party. Guests have included Dame Joan Collins and Liz Hurley.