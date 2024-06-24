The National Statistics Institute (INE) places the Balearics, together with the Valencian Community, as the Spanish regions with the greatest population growth over the next 15 years, both with an increase of 19 percent, according to the projection published Today, Monday.

The data show how the population will evolve if current demographic trends continue. The Balearics will increase its population by 234,643 inhabitants by 2039, going from 1.2 million inhabitants (1,232,014 on 1 January 2024) to more than 1.4 million (1,466,657). The data also places the Balearics among the Communities with the highest foreign migratory balance per thousand inhabitants (155.6), behind only the Valencian Community, Madrid and Catalonia. There would be 25,261 people in 2024, 18,241 in 2028, 9,626 in 2033 and 8,007 in 2038.

In Spain as a whole, the INE predicts that migration will increase the population to 54.6 million inhabitants in 50 years’ time, in 2074. According to the published projections, in the next 15 years Spain would gain 5,137,447 inhabitants (10.6%), to exceed 53.7 million people in 2039. In 50 years’ time, in 2074, the population would reach 54.6 million, with an increase of 5.98 million people.

Spain is among the EU countries with the biggest population born outside its national borders. According to a Savings Banks Foundation (Funcas) study based on Eurostat data, 17.1% of the population residing in Spain in 2023 was foreign. Out of the EU-27, it stands tenth.

The document states that "in 2023, the percentage of population born abroad in all European Union countries amounted to 13.3%. Spain is among the European countries with the highest proportion of immigrants, with 17.1% of residents having been born abroad. It is just behind countries with a long tradition of welcoming immigrants, such as Sweden (20.4%) and Germany (19.5%), and ahead of France (13 .1%) and the rest of the southern European countries (Portugal: 16.1%; Greece: 11.3%; Italy: 10.9%)".