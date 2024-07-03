Mallorca is on red alert for the Spain-Germany Eurocup match tomorrow, July 5. The National Police has confirmed that they have prepared a special security operation in the Playa de Palma, as this is where most Germans tourists are concentrated.

Although for security reasons the National Police have not been able to give many details, they have confirmed that the special operation will be made up of public safety units, including police intervention units, prevention and reaction units and motorbikes, as well as officers in plain clothes.

The bars are also making their own special arrangements. The president of the Mallorca CAEB Restaurant Association, Alfonso Robledo, said that many are installing extra TV screens, especially those located in the tourist areas, such as Playa de Palma and Peguera. In addition, they have increased the stock of provisions such as alcohol. In the rest of the island bars are also installing screens, although not as many as in the aforementioned areas.

“Watching the match in a bar with friends is more fun than at home. However, the time, at six o’clock in the evening, doesn’t help,” said the representative of the restaurant association. However, Robledo pointed out that this event will not benefit the whole sector, as restaurants are expected to have fewer bookings. “People will watch the match and will not make dinner reservations because they don’t know exactly when the Germany-Spain match will end; it depends on whether there is extra time, penalties, etc. Restaurants don’t have the capacity to install screens because of the layout,” he explained.