Last Wednesday, Palma National Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman as alleged perpetrators of a crime of exhibitionism by having sexual relations on the beach in front of minors.

The events occurred at 10.30 p.m. on a beach in the Coll d’en Rabassa area, when a man and a woman were having sex and a man reproached them for the action, as his underage daughters were watching.

At that moment, the woman addressed the victim, saying “I don’t care about your daughters, if they want they can join in”, while making obscene gestures to one of the minors.

When the victim saw the incident, he called the police, and a National Police patrol went to the scene.

Once the officers arrived they gathered all the information and interviewed the alleged perpetrators, who were drinking alcohol, admitting that they were having sexual relations. As a result the officers proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrators for the crime of indecent exposure.