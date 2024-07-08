The hotel sector in Pollensa is concerned about the lack of services on three beaches of the Port at the beginning of July. It’s peak season and the beaches of Cala San Vicenç, Albercuix and Tamarells still do not have sunbeds or umbrellas. This unusual situation has caused discomfort among businessmen in the tourism sector and they claim they are losing customers as a result.

“Many of the users have opted to go to Alcudia, for all the amenities that its beach services,” explained the president of the hoteliers, Jaume Salas. “Families, who come with children and with elderly people, want to be able to lie on a sun bed and enjoy some shade,“ added Salas.

Even so, the businessman assured that the mayor, Martí March, “is aware of the situation and has shown very good predisposition. The mayor has shown us his support and is doing everything possible to expedite the procedures,” he added.

After the first tender did not receive bids, due to the 130% increase in the canon, Pollensa Council was forced to reduce the cost significantly. In this second process, the Port Resident Association (AVP), which has been awarding the contract for some 40 years, has applied and expects to win. In fact, no other company has applied, so if all the AVP’s documentation is correct, the concession will be formalised shortly.

Council sources have reported that this week the cleaning and preparation of the beach is expected to start so that once the contract is ready, sunbeds and umbrellas can be installed as soon as possible.

Furthermore, delay has left 24 workers in limbo, unemployed - and some without income - until the contract is awarded.