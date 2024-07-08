The hotel sector in Pollensa is concerned about the lack of services on three beaches of the Port at the beginning of July. It’s peak season and the beaches of Cala San Vicenç, Albercuix and Tamarells still do not have sunbeds or umbrellas. This unusual situation has caused discomfort among businessmen in the tourism sector and they claim they are losing customers as a result.
Hoteliers not happy in Puerto Pollensa
Lack of beach services in popular British resort
