“Diviértete con Respeto” (Have fun with respect) is committed to the ensuring the coexistence of tourists and residents. The Council of Mallorca and the Calvia Council are making progress in their commitment to consolidate Mallorca as a responsible tourism destination. For this reason they are jointly promoting the campaign “Have fun with Respect”.

In the coming months the campaign will be highly visible in public spaces in the municipality and on social media platforms. During the presentation of the campaign, the Council of Mallorca’s Councillor for Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez Díaz stressed that “responsible tourism is more than just a goal, it is the benchmark that we have set ourselves to guarantee the coexistence of tourists and residents. We must work to raise everyone’s awareness of the need for civic behaviour in the interests of coexistence and for the sake of coexistence and mutual respect”.

Juan Antonio Amengual, the Mayor of Calvia, pointed out that “it is vital that we, the institutions collaborate, go hand in hand in initiatives such as this. Calvia is a safe leisure destination that is moving towards excellence. If anything distinguishes us, and is recognised in the markets of origin, it is our quality. And that can only be maintained with the promotion of civic-mindedness and the responsibility of tourists and residents.

The campaign stems from the Commitment to Sustainable Tourism in Mallorca Pledge, presented last November and which has attracted interest and cooperation from a large number of organisations from the UNWTO to the different administrations as well as private entities, companies and associations of different kinds.

One of the key features of the Pledge is that, in addition to promoting the Mallorca brand abroad, actions are also carried out on the island in order to reach both visitors who are already in Mallorca and residents. The focus is on the protection, regeneration and preservation of the island.