The centre right Partido Popular party of Manacor today, Tuesday, denounced the proliferation of vandalism graffiti against tourism in different locations of the municipality. The party has urged Manacor Town Hall to “condemn the graffiti” and to “collaborate in cleaning it all up immediately, despite the fact that they are located in privately owned spaces”, the PP said in a press release.

The PP spokeswoman, Maria Antònia Sansó, stressed that “this graffiti do not represent, in any case, the majority feeling of the residents of Manacor”. The councillor insisted that tourists are and will be welcome in the Mallorcan town. According to Sansó, the PP understands the growing social unrest in relation to tourist overcrowding, but denounces this behaviour as “totally unjustified”.

The spokeswoman criticised the “absolute lack of tourism management on the part of the left” and said that her party will face the challenge of managing tourism, debating, agreeing and adopting measures through the social and political pact for sustainability on the islands.

With just four weeks of peak season left, the anti-tourism movement is not helping and certain sectors of the tourist industry are finally admitting that the season has not panned out quite as forecast back in the spring.

And in Menorca, the environmental group GOB’s protest against tourist overcrowding organised on Saturday in Cala en Turqueta has unleashed the wrath of Vox’s coordinator in Menorca, Santiago Barber, who on his social networks has branded the promoters of this action as “unpresentable” and “delinquents” for having “prevented free access to a public place”.

From early Saturday morning, a group of 250 people coordinated to fill the public parking spaces of the beach and the bus that covers the route from Ciutadella to the beach for six hours, which in practice prevented tourists getting to the beach. On the sand, a mosaic of towels and the activists’ bodies with the message “SOS Menorca”. “You are the worst of Menorca”, said Santiago Barber in one of the reaction messages on his XMinorca account.