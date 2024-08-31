British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is partying and relaxing with a group of friends in Ibiza.

The politician was spotted in DJ Fisher’s booth at Hï Ibiza, where she was able to dance and sing along to Gotye’s ‘Somebody that I used to Know’.

Get down girl! Deputy PM @AngelaRayner knocking out some shapes at @hiibizaofficial - not sure if this is foolish or brave. Thoughts? #ibiza pic.twitter.com/Xs2nq8gbEw — Martin Makepeace (@MartinMakepeace) August 30, 2024

In October, 2022, just minutes after Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new British prime minister, a video showing a young man partying at a famous beach club in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, was picked up by several media outlets and it went viral.

Several media outlets suggesting that it was Sunak, 42, the youngest prime minister in the modern era. The resemblance was unmistakable but it was a ‘double’ of Sunak.

The images accompanying this story were filmed at the island’s Ocean Beach Club and were initially posted on the TikTok profile of club owner Wayne Lineker with the caption “Rishi Sunak trying to win over an Ibiza crowd today and getting votes for his campaign”.