British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is partying and relaxing with a group of friends in Ibiza.
The politician was spotted in DJ Fisher’s booth at Hï Ibiza, where she was able to dance and sing along to Gotye’s ‘Somebody that I used to Know’.
British Deputy Prime Minister parties in the Balearics
Angela Rayner gives it her all in the DJ booth in Ibiza
