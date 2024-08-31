Angela Rayner lets her hair down in Ibiza.

Angela Rayner lets her hair down in Ibiza. | X (@MartinMakepeace)

Humphrey CarterPalma31/08/2024 10:38
TW
0

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is partying and relaxing with a group of friends in Ibiza.
The politician was spotted in DJ Fisher’s booth at Hï Ibiza, where she was able to dance and sing along to Gotye’s ‘Somebody that I used to Know’.

In October, 2022, just minutes after Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new British prime minister, a video showing a young man partying at a famous beach club in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, was picked up by several media outlets and it went viral.

Related news
Youth mobility scheme for people aged between 18 and 30

The Brexit fallout on the youth mobility scheme

More related news

Several media outlets suggesting that it was Sunak, 42, the youngest prime minister in the modern era. The resemblance was unmistakable but it was a ‘double’ of Sunak.

The images accompanying this story were filmed at the island’s Ocean Beach Club and were initially posted on the TikTok profile of club owner Wayne Lineker with the caption “Rishi Sunak trying to win over an Ibiza crowd today and getting votes for his campaign”.