Starmer was criticised for “hypocrisy” over his Mallorca holiday

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared more than 100,000 pounds in gifts, benefits and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other member of parliament, according to figures compiled by Sky News. Starmer, who became Labour Party leader in April 2020 and won power at an election in July, has come under fire in the British media since it emerged he accepted thousands of pounds worth of clothes from a wealthy businessman.

He has said he followed all the necessary transparency rules on declaring gifts, but the figures are politically damaging at a time when his government is cutting financial help with paying energy bills for millions of pensioners. Sky reported Starmer had accepted 107,145 pounds in gifts, benefits and hospitality, one of the categories in parliament’s register of interests, since the 2019 national election. One of the opposition’s many critiques of the PM has been his so-called “hypocrisy”.

On Sunday, former home secretary and Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly told Sky News Sir Keir was “very, very critical of the Conservatives” over similar controversies and had “basically got his job by criticising others”. While Sir Keir didn’t comment on gifts during his election campaign, he regularly labelled former PM Rishi Sunak and his government as “out of touch” with the public’s financial struggles.

However, it’s not the first time the PM has been accused of hypocrisy. In August 2022, Labour leader, Sir Keir, came under fire over the weekend over his holiday on Mallorca. He had criticised the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet members for going on foreign holidays in the middle of the cost of living crisis and then he was photographed on holiday in Puerto Soller.

But he remained unrepentant telling the BBC: “I’ve also got another job that’s really important, and that is I’m a dad, and I’m not going to apologise for going on holiday with my wife and kids. It’s the first time we’ve had a real holiday for about three years.” The leader of the Labour party was photographed in Soller staying at a luxury beachside hotel. He arrived on the island on a flight from London City airport.

British tourist Henry Mayles, 31, told The Sun: “I was surprised to see him enjoying himself on holiday after Labour laid into the Tories for doing exactly the same thing. “Everyone’s entitled to a holiday but it’s time he practised what he preaches.”