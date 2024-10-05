British travel firms have announced major expansion plans to Morocco at a time when UK tourism to Mallorca is falling. Jet2 have said that they will be offering year round access to the North African country from three UK airports adding Glasgow next month bringing the total to four. It comes at a time when Mallorca wants fewer tourists with the European travel industry privately stating: "be careful what you wish for."
Massive expansion by British holiday firms in Morocco. Should Mallorca be concerned?
All year round tourism to North African country
Plenty of room for them. Most of Morocco is over here.
Having stayed at the Aman Jena in Marrakech, I can assure you that a weeks holiday there with it's souks, fabulous restaurants and amazing service beats a week in Mallorca hands down.