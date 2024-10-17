The National Police investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Agostina Rubini, in Palma, on October 2 maintain that "it was she who voluntarily climbed inside one of the rubbish containers and lost consciousness", according to Ángel Ruiz, head of the Homicide Group of the National Police.

At 00:27 hours on Wednesday October 3, an EMAYA lorry collected the rubbish and, unaware that the girl was inside, transported the body to the Son Reus waste treatment plant. The investigators maintain that it is "impossible to survive inside a rubbish truck".

For days now, the National Police, with the help of the municipal waste company EMAYA and incinerator manager TIRME staff, have been searching for the remains among the more than 15,000 tonnes of waste. And in the second zone of the Son Reus incinerator plant, they have found skeletal remains that could correspond to Agostina. They have been sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma for analysis.

The missing woman was last seen at 23:57 hours on October 2. The investigators suspect that she intended to take the bus, line 104, to Palmanova where she lived after having a drink with her friends. "We have been able to verify that he never took that bus", Ruiz told the media today, Thursday.

The main hypothesis being worked on by the Homicide Group is that Agostina, who was under the influence of alcohol, entered the rubbish bin voluntarily and that, as a result of the alcohol and the medication she was taking, lost consciousness.

During the investigation it has also been established that Agostina Rubini Medina was a friend of Malén Ortiz Rodríguez who went missing in Son Ferrer, near Magalluf, eleven years ago. They went to the same primary school in the municipality of Calvia and were both of Argentinian origin. Natalia Rodríguez, Malén's mother, is helping Agostina's family "in everything I can". "My daughter Malén was a close friend of Agostina's sister and, as it is normal, that she also had links with her, despite the fact that Malén was a little older", the mother said.