The extreme heat experienced by holidaymakers this year, is one of the reasons people are reconsidering their travel plans for Southern Europe. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/10/2024 11:19
The Balearics would do well to take note of the results of a recent survey carried out by Staysure travel insurance provider in the UK. The key findings which could impact destinations like Mallorca are: nine in ten Britons (88%) have considered changing where they holiday during the summer months, with over a fifth (22%) citing concerns over extreme heat, nearly a quarter (23%) referencing overcrowding and a third (32%) stating it was down to increased costs. All of these concerns apply to Mallorca and the Balearics in general.
