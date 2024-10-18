The Balearics would do well to take note of the results of a recent survey carried out by Staysure travel insurance provider in the UK. The key findings which could impact destinations like Mallorca are: nine in ten Britons (88%) have considered changing where they holiday during the summer months, with over a fifth (22%) citing concerns over extreme heat, nearly a quarter (23%) referencing overcrowding and a third (32%) stating it was down to increased costs. All of these concerns apply to Mallorca and the Balearics in general.

What is more, one in two Britons (50%) prefer to staycation in the UK, during the summer months. This is particularly true of people in the South-West of England, with the figure rising to almost 60% in this region. This could be down to the proximity to some of the UK’s best beaches and better than average UK weather temperatures.

Simon McCulloch, Chief Commercial Director at Staysure commented: “Holidays, be they in the UK or abroad, allow people time to down tools and enjoy a much-needed break, and hopefully some warm weather and sunshine. The extreme heat experienced by holidaymakers this year, is one of the reasons people are reconsidering their travel plans for Southern Europe. The soaring costs, against the backdrop of people feeling financially squeezed and reports of protests in response to overcrowding are also responsible for people considering their options.

“Ensuring you are well-prepared when travelling, wherever you go, is paramount. Having the right travel insurance policy in place as soon as you book your trip not only offers the peace of mind you deserve while on holiday, but also safeguards you from costly expenses and administrative hassles should unexpected issues arise before you depart and during your travels.”