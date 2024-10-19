Holidaying in Mallorca not only becoming more hassle but also more expensive. | miquel angel canellas
Palma19/10/2024 10:30Updated at 11:01
On June 19 I wrote an article on the Bulletin website which began: “Apart from the seven euro ETIAS EU visa coming into force next Spring and talk of frequent flyers being penalised in the UK to help offset emissions and climate change it has now been revealed that should Labour win the election in two weeks time, which is currently looking highly likely, Air Passenger Duty (APD) will be raised which means that travelling by air and therefore holidays to popular destinations like Mallorca will become even more expensive.”
