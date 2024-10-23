But this year, for the first time, according to the On the Beach report, Turkey has toppled the Canaries and Spain to reach the number one spot. “It’s officially the King of summer and the number one holiday hotspot for Brits. This shift marks a momentous moment, when Turkey finally takes its place at the top table of beach package holiday destinations.
“It’s really interesting to see other destinations climb up the rankings too. Egypt has continued its fantastic growth and Morocco makes an appearance in the top ten for the very first time. These shifts are significant, it shows that the once ‘go to’ destinations of Tenerife, Lanzarote and Benidorm, although still incredibly popular, are being joined at the top by the likes of Antalya, Hurghada and Dalaman.
This year, we’ve also seen a huge change in the number of last minute holidays booked. We saw a real surge this year, most likely impacted by inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and people holding out to the last minute to see if they could get a great deal.” With an 18% increase in bookings, Turkey has moved up from being third in 2023’s list of top destinations, to number one.
Egypt rises another place this summer, with a 69% increase in bookings YOY and the UAE climbs from tenth to eighth with a 41% increase in bookings. There is also a new destination on the list. For the very first time, Morrocco makes the top ten list of destinations visited by Brits this summer coming in ninth with a huge 81% increase in bookings YOY.
Spain and the Balearics also continued their strong performance and despite tensions in the Canaries regarding tourists, Brits still holidayed there – not surprising given it’s been a family favourite for decades. Turkey also takes its second crown, the cheapest destination for 4 and 5 star holidays. The average price for a seven-night, all-inclusive jolly comes in at a very reasonable £520pp. Ones to watch this year have been Greece, which has dropped 18% in price on average and Spain which has dropped 13% on average. Even luxury long haul destinations are affordable, Mauritius, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Maldives all came in at great prices on average this year.
I look forward to the day the Spanish people who criticises the holiday makers cry in their soup for us to return. Not only have you got a Government that is too busy introducing non citizens sensitive information... you got short sighted locals who would gave to leave their Islands or Country to find meaningful employment. Spain just haven't got the infrastructure or businesses to go it alone . I suppose the hand outs they get from the EU wouldn't be enough neither. We did book a family holiday to a waterpark hotel for next year in Magaluf....but we have now changed it to Egypt where we will be warmly welcomed no doubt!!!! . We are not looking to return to any part of Spain in the future as we want to be aggressively part in seeing your Socialist Government and short sighted nationals see if they survive and thrive without holiday makers????.
It's unfortunate that English tabloids have scared off some of the British visitors to Calvia, but it doesn't seem to have affected the other 3600 sq. Km where the other 80% of tourism frequents.
Ulla JacksonI do. Because the island was a haven for off beat good eating houses, good food at a very reasonable prices. Felanitx, Porto Colom, Cala Serena, Porto Petro, Alquiera Blanca and Llombards did have wonderful places to eat, good food reasonable price, sadly lack of custom has caused closure. Not chips with everything and burgers. For one, it is still just cheaper to eat out every day if you know the area, good wholesome Mediterranean diet washed down with a glass or two of medium priced wine. Prices in supermarkets or local markets are becoming no longer "reasonable", they sell quantity not necessarily quality which leads to waste.
NilocMorgan seems to live in a particularly over touristy area of the island. Regrettably, I feel he should travel more and sample the lesser touristic spots. Seems all markets and restaurant owners should move there, wherever this bubble is. My view of the current situation is when you price yourself out of the market, it is the lower end of the pay scales that suffer, and there are only a handful of rich philanderers who dine out in exquisitely expensive restaurants. In the south east, locals not tourists used to swarm into the restaurants for their Sunday paella, not any more, is this a sign of the times? I first came to the island when a bottle of beer was 20 pesetas, a lot has changed in chasing the golden goose.
Who cares?
Morgan WilliamsThe smaller local markets of Son Ferrer and Andraxt are a shadow of their former selves as traders are staying away due to a lack of business. Slowly slowly you can see the impact that the negative stories in the press, including this paper, are having on the economy coupled with the 3 month in 3 month out rule for home owners.
Its only a question of time before one of these protests interferes with the wrong person, who then reacts with their fists.
Yet Mallorca is still (even now) packed with tourists. How can that be if Brits are all in Turkey now? Voted for Christmas?