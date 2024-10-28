The Balearics, in particular Mallorca, has always been a top golfing destination and golf has become an important consideration for both Spaniards and international buyers. Six of the 10 most expensive markets near a golf course are located on the Balearics. The most notable is around Reial Golf de Bendinat in Calvia, where the average property price reaches €8,381 per square metre, according to idealista.

The Balearics have been confirmed as the epicentre of the most expensive properties around golf courses. In addition to Reial Golf, other top spots are taken by facilities such as Golf Club Ibiza, in Santa Eulalia del Río, where prices reach €8,033 per square metre, and Golf d’Andratx in Andratx at €7,468 per square metre. Following closely is the Arabella Golf Mallorca complex, which comprises three courses – Golf Son Vida, Son Muntaner and Son Quint – located in Palma de Majorca’s Son Vida area, where property prices in Q2 averaged €7,447 per square metre.

The first golf courses with high-end properties outside the Balearics are in the Canary Islands.

Golf Costa Adeje, in the southern Tenerife town of Adeje, appears with an average price of €6,885 per square metre. The list returns to the Balearics, with Golf de Ponent, also in Calvia, where the surrounding properties cost €6,791 per square metre. The first golf course on the list on the mainland is in Benahavís, Málaga, on the Costa del Sol – the La Zagaleta Country Club - La Zagaleta Course, costing an average of €6,693 per square metre.

Andalusia, with 98 golf courses, represents a quarter of all facilities in Spain, making it the Autonomous Community with the highest number. The top 18 golf courses all have average property prices exceeding €5,000 per square metre. Next, we return to the Balearics, where the three-course complex at Golf Santa Ponsa in Calvia has surrounding property prices averaging €6,233 per square metre. Just above €6,000 per square metre is the first course located outside the tourist areas: La Moraleja 1 golf course, situated in the province of Madrid. This is one of the most prestigious and expensive in the region, with average property prices of €6,040 per square metre.

Additionally, Marbella, particularly in the Costa del Sol towns of Marbella and Benahavís, features prominent golf courses such as Los Naranjos Golf Club, Magna Marbella Golf, the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas or La Quinta Golf & Country Club. Property prices in these areas range from €5,380 to €5,980 per square metre.

In addition, there are other notable options such as the Arboleda course in Ibiza, with an average property price of €5,534 per square metre; the facilities of Terramar Golf Club in Sitges, where prices average €5,486 €5,486 per square metre; and the Real Golf Club of Zarautz in Gipuzkoa, where property prices can reach €5,243 per square metre.