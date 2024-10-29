The National Police in Ibiza have arrested a 58-year-old American for alleged fraud. The incident took place between the end of March and the end of August of this year, during which time the suspect stayed at a well-known hotel on Ibiza and then left the hotel without paying the corresponding amount, which amounted to more than 16,000 euros.

A complaint was received at the National Police station from the legal representative of the hotel establishment, when they detected that the guest had left the hotel without paying the high amount, the result of several months of accommodation and meals at the hotel.

The guest went out every morning with sports clothes and his gym bag, managing not to arouse suspicion among the employees, who saw it as a daily routine, until in these same circumstances he left the hotel establishment leaving the outstanding debt.

From that moment on, work began on the complete identification and location of the perpetrator, as a result of which the specialised group (UDEV) of the National Police located the suspect before he left the island, he was staying in another hotel in the Figueretas area of Ibiza. This arrest is one of the most significant made this season on the island of Ibiza for hotel fraud. The detainee has been handed over to the Examining Magistrate’s Court.