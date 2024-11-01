The Department of Tourism of the Council of Mallorca has slapped seven fines worth 80,000 euros each, up to a total of 560,000 euros, on a building in Palma dedicated to illegal tourist rentals, without having any license for this. The sanctions area of the Department of Tourism has initiated the proceedings for tourist infringement in 7 flats that were marketed in Palma and all located in the same building.

The Councillor for Tourism, Marcial Rodríguez, has expressed his satisfaction with this new action by the inspection and sanction service and has pledged to continue this work. “The illegal offer, regardless of the sector in which it operates, is not only a very harmful unfair competition for all those who do things well on the island, which are the vast majority, but a terrible problem for coexistence, something we want to fight and eradicate”, he said.

Rodríguez added that these sanctions are the result of a long period of work by the department, following “scrupulously all the administrative processes”, and in accordance with the legal deadlines. Since last July, the penalties currently being proposed in Mallorca for illegal tourist rentals on the island are 80,000 euros for each property detected. The range of fines for this issue set by law varies from 40,001 euros in the lowest range, up to 400,000 euros in the maximum, and until now they were being imposed in the amount of 40,001 euros.

The penalty proposals have raised the amount to 80,000 euros per flat with the aim of dissuading these people from ceasing their activity, protecting residents and ensuring legal certainty in the tourism sector. This new sanction is in addition to two others proposed for three other buildings in Palma, in August and September, also for illegal tourist rentals.